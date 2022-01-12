Skip to main content

Former Michigan QB Finds New Home

After two seasons in Ann Arbor, Michigan QB Dan Villari will return to the East Coast following an announcement on Tuesday.

By all accounts, the 2022 quarterback battle in Ann Arbor is a two-man race between current freshman JJ McCarthy and junior Cade McNamara. With virtually no shot at winning the starting job at Michigan, sophomore quarterback Dan Villari announced he had entered the transfer portal last week. It didn't take long for the big-bodied QB to find a new home in familiar territory. 

Villari, an East Coast product out of Massapequa (NY), played a total of 26 snaps during his two-year career as a Wolverine, completing 1 of 3 attempts for a total of 26 career passing yards.

Back in Ann Arbor, all eyes - and ears - are still centered squarely around Jim Harbaugh's next move. With several premium NFL head coaching jobs currently available, Harbaugh appears to be giving a return to the NFL a serious look. While the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins are looking far less likely, the Raiders are still very much in play - as are the New York Giants as of about an hour ago. 

With the college football season now officially over and recruiting events already scheduled in Ann Arbor, it would seem that a decision - one way or the other - is likely to come soon. 

