Michigan Football Is Back, Fall Camp, Predictions, Jim Harbaugh In Year 8

As of August 3, Michigan football is officially back on the field and preparing for the 2022 season. We are 30 days away from U-M's opener against Colorado State and there are plenty of things to talk about. Who is going to start at quarterback? Who is going to lead this team in sacks with David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson gone? What about receptions? With so many weapons on offense, who is going to rise to a new level? All of these things are definitely fun to talk about as Michigan gets it rolling in 2022.

In the spirit of the season starting, we also make several predictions and do our best to answer the questions surrounding the team as fall camp begins. We throw out some predictions we consider locks, make some long shot guesses and also have some back and forth about position battles, potential stat leaders and U-M's overall success in 2022. All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.