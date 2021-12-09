Blake Corum's Savage Quote On 'Excuses'

There's an old saying about excuses. I'll spare you the details, but the bottom line is that they all stink.

Sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud is learning that lesson the hard way this morning, after recently suggesting that the flu may have played a factor in Michigan's dominant 42-27 win over the Buckeyes.

"I'm not making excuses," said Stroud when addressing reports about an illness within the team. "It kind of does matter."

No matter how you try to spin it, it's not a great look for the starting QB in Columbus. After all, the Buckeyes spent the better part of the last year insinuating that the Wolverines used the COVID-19 pandemic to get out of playing 'The Game' in 2020. In fact, former Buckeye quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit got himself into a bit of hot water for joining in on the ridiculous conspiracy theory.

Regardless of where you stand on what happened in 2020, the reality is that it's 2021 - and the Michigan Wolverines defeated Ohio State, captured the Big Ten Championship and are now preparing to face Georgia in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Put simply, there's no time for excuses in Ann Arbor. Just take Blake Corum's word for it.

Timely, don't you think?