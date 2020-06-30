WolverineDigest
College Football News: Which College Football Head Coaches Were The Best Players?

BrandonBrown

It's pretty common for football players to eventually hang up the pads in exchange for a whistle, and there are some very good head coaches who got it done as players as younger men.

Michigan's very own Jim Harbaugh came in at No. 2 overall on a recent list assembled by Rich Cirminiello of College Football News, which shouldn't surprise anyone given the resumé.

Left Ann Arbor as Michigan’s career passing yards leader before playing 15 years in the NFL.

Harbaugh threw for 5,449 yards and 31 touchdowns against 22 interceptions while in Ann Arbor. Once he finished his career at U-M, he was drafted by the Chicago Bears with pick No. 26 overall in the 1987 NFL Draft. He carved out a solid 14-year career with four different teams and compiled 26,288 yards with 129 touchdowns against 117 picks.

PJ Fleck (No. 20), Lovie Smith (No. 9), Scott Frost (No. 6) and Pat Fitzgerald (No. 1) round out the Big Ten's representation on the list. Fitzgerald took the top spot as a two-time consensus All-American, two-time Bednarik Award winner and member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Not bad for this guy...

pat fitzgerald
Betting Odds For Attendance At The Big House

It seems inevitable that college football crowds will be much smaller in 2020.

BrandonBrown

MORandy

Pay Cuts For Jim Harbaugh, Juwan Howard and Warde Manuel Among Financial Adjustments at Michigan

Major financial reforms at Michigan in place to deal with losses from COVID-19.

BrandonBrown

Four-Star Defensive End Joe Strickland To Take Solo Visit To Michigan

After landing a Michigan offer a couple months ago, Joe Strickland has stayed in close contact with Coach Shaun Nua, and he is looking to visit Ann Arbor as soon as possible.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Kamonte Grimes

Versatile three-star prospect Kamonte Grimes recently placed Michigan into his final five, and the Michigan coaching staff reportedly prefer the talented prospect on defense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Basketball Eyeing Jaden Bradley, Other Top 2022 Prospects

With the 2022 contact period underway, Michigan basketball has already targeted several elite players across the country, both within the state's borders and further away.

Eric Rutter

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': Where Does Michigan Fall?

We still don't know what college sports will look like in the era of the coronavirus. But Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde believes college football should look different no matter what happens. SI host Robin Lundberg talked with Forde about his realignment plan which would expand the College Football Playoff, assign teams in a sensible way geographically, and have inner division play creating new rivalries.

BrandonBrown

2020 Would Be A Great Season For Michigan Football If ...

The 10 things that need to happen for 2020 to be labeled a great season, including the health of the Wolverines players and coaches.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Giles Jackson In 2020

Giles Jackson has a chance to take a big leap in 2020.

BrandonBrown

J.J. McCarthy set to Represent Michigan in Elite 11 Finals

This week, J.J. McCarthy will become the ninth future Michigan quarterback to participate in the Elite 11, and he may have a strong case to walk away with MVP honors when all is said and done.

Eric Rutter

Will Tschetter: What isn't there to Like about Michigan?

Michigan is doing everything right with standout power forward Will Tschetter.

BrandonBrown