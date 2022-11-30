Skip to main content

Michigan Is No. 2

At this point it doesn't really matter what number is next to Michigan's name — they're one of the best teams in the entire country.

The newest version of the College Football Playoff rankings are out and Michigan is No. 2. 

We obviously knew that the Wolverines would move up at least one spot after dismantling Ohio State in Columbus, but it seemed possible that U-M might leapfrog Georgia all the way up to No. 1. That didn't happen, but it's a fun talking point as we prepare for championship weekend. Michigan moved up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2 while, Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5. The Wolverines certainly got some consideration for being No. 1, but it wasn't enough to surpass Georgia for the top spot.

Michigan is a heavy 16.5-point favorite this weekend against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, while Georgia is an even heavier 17.5-point favorite over LSU in the SEC Championship.

