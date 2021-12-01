Michigan Just Keeps Winning And Climbing

Just days after smacking Ohio State, Michigan is now all the way up to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wolverines jumped up to No. 2 from No. 5 after the convincing win over the former No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who fell to No. 7 after the loss. Georgia remained the No. 1 team followed by Alabama at No. 3 and Cincinnati at No. 4. Oklahoma State jumped up to No. 5 after its win over Oklahoma and Notre Dame came in at No. 6 this week. Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon rounded out the top ten.

Now, Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines have to take care of business in Indianapolis this weekend against Iowa, which they're expected to do. If that happens, Michigan will certainly be in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.