Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan Just Keeps Winning And Climbing

    Another week, another win. Michigan's win over Ohio State is huge for so many reasons.
    Author:

    Just days after smacking Ohio State, Michigan is now all the way up to No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

    michigan college football playoff

    The Wolverines jumped up to No. 2 from No. 5 after the convincing win over the former No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who fell to No. 7 after the loss. Georgia remained the No. 1 team followed by Alabama at No. 3 and Cincinnati at No. 4. Oklahoma State jumped up to No. 5 after its win over Oklahoma and Notre Dame came in at No. 6 this week. Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon rounded out the top ten.

    Now, Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines have to take care of business in Indianapolis this weekend against Iowa, which they're expected to do. If that happens, Michigan will certainly be in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

    Read More

    USATSI_17243142_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan Just Keeps Winning And Climbing

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17241228_168388427_lowres
    Football

    They're Really, Really Good

    5 hours ago
    jim harbaugh hassan haskins
    Football

    Michigan Rocked Ohio State, Preparing For Big Ten Championship Against Iowa, Burning Questions

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17243142_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Jim Harbaugh Makes Incredible Announcement Following Big Win

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17243765 (1)
    Football

    The Heisman Case For Aidan Hutchinson

    Nov 29, 2021
    joel starlings
    Recruiting

    Michigan Picks Up Commitment In 2023 Class

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17242997
    Football

    Footage Shows Wolverines Bullying Buckeyes All Afternoon

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17243119
    Football

    Hutchinson One Win Away From Fulfilling Legacy

    Nov 28, 2021