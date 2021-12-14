This Photo Of Harbaugh's Recruiting Visit Is Perfection

Few can keep up with the fast pace of college coaching life, but Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to thrive in it.

These days, the differences between being a college football head coach and an NFL head coach are so stark that few have been able to succeed at both. In addition to different philosophies and styles of play on the football field itself, head coaches at the colligate level are far more involved in every aspect of the football team. From fundraising to recruiting trips, life of a college football coach can be as exhausting as it is rewarding.

Though few can keep up with the fast pace of college coaching life, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh seems to thrive in it - particularly when it comes to recruiting.

Michigan 2022 running back commit CJ Stokes recently shared a photo of Harbaugh's visit to his home. "Chilling with the coach of the year," read the caption.

Sitting under a wall-mounted trophy fish in a recruit's living room while sipping on a Diet Coke and trying to convince an 18-year-old as to why your football program is the best. Jim Harbaugh unfiltered and in his natural habitat.

This photo is college football.

Looking ahead, Stokes figures to be part of an impressive 2022 recruiting class - one that will begin to take shape tomorrow when the early signing period kicks off.

Brandon Brown, owner and Pubisher of Wolverine Digest, recently provided some insight into Stokes' pathway to Michigan.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart identified Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School running back CJ Stokes as a major target within days of taking the job at U-M. Stokes remembers what their first interaction was like and ever since that day, Michigan was squarely in the mix for him. Fast forward from that day to last month, and Stokes committed to the Wolverines while in Ann Arbor for his official visit.

In the video above, the 5-10, 195-pounder talks about Hart and Hart's approach, speaking with Michigan's current running backs about Hart, the details of his official visit and what he's looking forward to most once he gets to Ann Arbor.