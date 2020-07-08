WolverineDigest
WATCH: Jim Harbaugh's Entire Quote on COVID-19, with Context

BrandonBrown

Earlier today, Jim Harbaugh was asked what he thought about the football season potentially moving to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbaugh then spoke almost 350 words about what the season could look like, how he wants to handle everything, what he's doing to keep himself, his staff, his players and even his family safe and who he's leaning on when it comes to making decisions.

Harbaugh had a lot of thoughtful, appropriate ideas within his answer, but it was these 39 words that have been taken out of context and spun into a negative trend with headlines that insinuate that Harbaugh doesn't care about the virus and only wants to play football.

It's the world we live in and it's unfair. People are so quick to drum up a headline that will generate clicks regardless of the accuracy or true intent of the words. 

I'm not a blind supporter of Harbaugh, but he's being dragged through the mud after today's Zoom call with the media, and he shouldn't be. Period. 

Watch for yourself and make an educated assessment instead of following the herd and the misleading headlines that have now been circulating for a couple hours.

