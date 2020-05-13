WolverineDigest
Jim Harbaugh Talks Approach During Pandemic, Potential Return Of Football

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh was on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week and discussed several topics within the world of college football as we trudge through the pandemic.

College coaches across the country are stuck at home like the rest of us so they've had to lean on video calls, text messaging and phone calls to recruit. Harbaugh doesn't seem too bothered by it but would certainly rather be hosting prospective student athletes on campus.

"A lot of phone calls," Harbaugh said. "A lot of Zoom meetings and staying in touch with our head coaches in the Big Ten and our athletic department, our coaches on our staff, our players and recruits, so there’s been a lot of conversations."

Harbaugh also talked about whether or not football will start when it's supposed to.

"As far as whether we're going to be able to play again, I mean that that's the big question on everybody’s mind — when can we play again? I think right now, we don't know," Harbaugh said. "I think the simplest answer is if the governors allow our gyms to open up. Everybody's looking into that, and it’ll be driven by all the health professionals. 

"There’s a lot of different scenarios being planned for. People are looking at the length of the schedule. Is it just the current schedule? Do you play the games and a certain percentage of the fans can come or no fans can be in the stadium? I mean all those things are being talked about and looked at."

However it plays out, Harbaugh knows that he needs his guys back in the building. Like Don Brown also said this week, the first step is getting players back into Schembechler Hall.

"If the governors allow our gyms to open up, then we should be able to get our guys back into the weight room and train," Harbaugh said. "Then a whole set of a lot of other smart people working on when we can we eventually play the game. I don't think anybody knows that for sure right now." 

Harbaugh is no different from the rest of us right now. He wants football back, but has no way of knowing when or if that'll happen in 2020. We're all just hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic slows to a halt so we can resume our normal lives, which hopefully will include football this fall.

Sources: The Big Ten Could Play With Just 12 Teams

The Big Ten is preparing to play the 2020 season but might do so short-staffed.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Fast-Rising Point Guard Angelo Brizzi Breaks Down Michigan Offer, Overall Recruitment

Fast-rising point guard Angelo Brizzi opens up about Michigan offer and overall recruitment.

Brandon Brown

Part One: Matt Dudek Discusses Michigan Recruiting, Updated NCAA Rules

With the coronavirus quarantine throwing recruiting through a loop, Michigan director of recruiting Matt Dudek spoke about how the U-M staff is adjusting to the changes.

Eric Rutter

2022 Offensive Tackle Sullivan Weidman Has Hometown Connection To Don Brown

Michigan is dipping into Massachusetts once again and is looking to win over a massive 6-6, 300-pound offensive lineman in Sullivan Weidman.

Eric Rutter

Don Brown's Outlook On His 2020 Defense

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast earlier this week to talk about the latest version of his defense.

Brandon Brown

Bernard Robinson Found Success On The Court And Off At Michigan

With a determined work ethic, Bernard Robinson made a name for himself at Michigan, in the NBA and now in the business world.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/13/20

Which of these two proposals for a revised college football season this fall do you prefer?

Steve Deace

Michigan Loses Ground With Several 2021 Prospects

Over the past couple days, three 2021 prospects have made recruiting announcements that were not favorable for Michigan.

Eric Rutter

2021 Commit Rod Moore Breakdown

What type of player is Michigan receiving in 2021 three-star safety commit Rod Moore?

Eric Rutter

Top 25 Big Ten Running Backs In The Jim Harbaugh Era

The Big Ten has produced a few absolute stud running backs over the last five years.

Brandon Brown