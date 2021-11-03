David Ojabo: From Unknown To Star

David Ojabo only started playing football five years ago, but in his first full year as a starter at Michigan, he's emerged as a key defender for the Wolverines. Ojabo discusses his development as a player and shows why he's only scratching the surface of his potential.

Perhaps no player has made more strides this season than David Ojabo.

In 2020, the linebacker was primarily a special team’s player but now in his junior year, Ojabo has emerged. He leads the team in sacks with seven and is just five away from tying the Michigan single season record. He also has the most forced fumbles with three and won Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week against Wisconsin where he finished the day with 2.5 sacks seven tackles, seven tackles and a forced fumble.

The numbers speak for themselves, but his rise is even more remarkable considering that he was born in Nigeria, grew up in Scotland playing soccer and basketball and didn’t play football competitively until his junior year of high school. Flash forwards a couple years, and Ojabo is one of Michigan’s defensive leaders.

"My coaches put me in the best position possible," Ojabo told reporters on Tuesday. "I just go out there and execute. It's all trust. Sometimes you can be hesitant, but you just can't do it, man. You just got to trust whatever coach put in front of you is going to work, that play. Most times it does. That's all it is."

Ojabo’s raw talent earned him 35 scholarship offers and he ultimately wound up with the Wolverines but there was still a learning curve to playing football at the collegiate level. He patiently waited his turn the last two seasons in the back of a crowded linebacker room, but with some of those guys now playing in the NFL, Ojabo is seizing his moment.

"I knew I was here for a reason," Ojabo said. "I paid my dues. There were people like Josh Uche and Kwity [Paye], look at them right now, both making an impact in the league. I'd be a fool to come in thinking I'd play over them or split time with them. They're first and second rounders. I just knew when my time comes to just take advantage of that.”

The new defensive coaching staff is helping squeeze the maximum potential out of Ojabo. He said his football IQ has improved “tremendously” and when the game film is plugged in, it’s hard not to notice number 55 flying all over the field.

As his playing time continues to increase, he’s refining his abilities and becoming a more complete player.

"That's what I've been putting an emphasis on, just honing on the details of football and not just relying on my athletic ability,” Ojabo said. “I think it's showing, I'm now understanding what different formations mean and just what the game is all about. It's helping me."

Ojabo has excelled in his bigger role with the defense and it's hard not to envision him earning some Big Ten All-Defensive First Team honors at the end of the year. Next season, while other defensive leaders like Josh Ross and Aidan Hutchinson will be gone, Ojabo will likely return for his senior year — serving as the face of the Wolverines’ defense.

It’s incredible that after having no football experience until 2017, Ojabo has become such an explosive player — wreaking havoc on opponents' game plans. The expectations and NFL draft buzz will only grow as he continues to show his true potential as a player.

The only question is how much better he can get.