Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Committed: Michigan Adds Intriguing Transfer WR

Michigan has continued to be active in searching for talent within the transfer portal.
Author:
Publish date:

Whether it's welcoming in new talent or seeing current talent explore other options, the Michigan Football program is no stranger to the transfer portal.

On Monday, Michigan was once again impacted by the transfer portal - this time by adding Jacksonville State grad transfer, Daylen Baldwin.  The 6-3, 210-pound wide receiver made his commitment to Michigan official via his twitter account.

Though Baldwin was trending toward Michigan, several other big time programs were in pursuit of his services - including Ohio State who recently offered him during an on campus workout.

During the 2020 season, Baldwin complied 25 catches for 520 yards and 7 touchdowns, with an average of 20.8 yards per catch for Jacksonville State.  The Michigan native will reportedly have two years of eligibility left.

You can see some of his college highlights below:

jim harbaugh
Football

Committed: Michigan Adds Intriguing Transfer WR

crisler
Basketball

Michigan Basketball Star Shows Out For Team USA

carnell tate
Recruiting

Dynamic Receiver Carnell Tate Close with Several Current Wolverines

jim harbaugh michigan
Football

Sneak Peak: Is Michigan Going To Rock These Alternates In 2021?

bo schembechler statue
Football

'Bo Knew': A Day of Reckoning Has Come to The University of Michigan

juwan howard
Football

Juwan Howard is Staying Put, the Playoff is Expanding, Will Johnson in LA, Final Thoughts on Bo Schembechler

Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
Football

Change Is Coming To The College Football Playoff: Here's What You Need To Know

juwan howard
Basketball

'Not Interested': Howard Reportedly Not Even Listening To NBA Offers