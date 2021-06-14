Committed: Michigan Adds Intriguing Transfer WR

Michigan has continued to be active in searching for talent within the transfer portal.

Whether it's welcoming in new talent or seeing current talent explore other options, the Michigan Football program is no stranger to the transfer portal.

On Monday, Michigan was once again impacted by the transfer portal - this time by adding Jacksonville State grad transfer, Daylen Baldwin. The 6-3, 210-pound wide receiver made his commitment to Michigan official via his twitter account.

Though Baldwin was trending toward Michigan, several other big time programs were in pursuit of his services - including Ohio State who recently offered him during an on campus workout.

During the 2020 season, Baldwin complied 25 catches for 520 yards and 7 touchdowns, with an average of 20.8 yards per catch for Jacksonville State. The Michigan native will reportedly have two years of eligibility left.

You can see some of his college highlights below: