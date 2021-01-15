REPORT: Jim Harbaugh Adding To His Defensive Staff

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are still working to fill out the rest of the assistant coaching staff and another move is reportedly about to take place. Christian Robinson is planning to leave Dan Mullen’s University of Florida staff to join Harbaugh in Ann Arbor per FootballScoop.com.

Here's Robinson's full background from the official Florida football website.

Christian Robinson continued to make an impact through his second season as the Gators linebackers coach.



Robinson’s position at Florida marks his first full-time coaching job, following graduate assistant stops at his alma mater, University of Georgia (2013-14), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2017).



The Norcross, Ga. native, played for UF Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham at Georgia and was with him in 2017 at MSU. With that said, Robinson has been able to cultivate excellent relationships with Florida’s student-athletes due to his relative closeness in age and his understanding of Grantham’s defensive scheme.



With Robinson’s guide, Florida’s defense during the 2019 season was one of the best in the nation.



The Gators finished seventh nationally in scoring defense with an average of 15.5 points. They allowed just 23 offensive touchdowns over the course of the season, tying for the fourth-fewest in the FBS.



Additionally, Florida was one of just two FBS teams to hold five opponents without an offensive touchdown in 2019 -- the second time in program history that a UF squad has accomplished such a feat (2009). Florida’s defense also shutout three opponents this season, marking the first time since 1988 that Florida has done so.



Unsurprisingly, Florida finished third nationally in red zone defense, allowing just 23 scores in 35 trips (65.7 percent). It also ranked third in the FBS in opponent red zone touchdown percentage at 40 percent.



Florida was also one of the best when it came to rushing the passer, as it ranked fifth nationally with 49 sacks. The Gators’ 49 sacks also led all SEC teams by a whopping 12 sacks



The Gators also dominated in other defensive areas, sitting among the top in the below categories.



Robinson had a deep position unit in his second year that was highlighted by veteran leaders Jonathan Greenard and David Reese II.



A graduate transfer from Louisville, Robinson helped Greenard made the most of his lone season at Florida. Greenard totaled 52 tackles, including 27 solo stops, to lead the SEC with 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He forced three fumbles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery that he took back 80 yards for a touchdown. Greenard’s dominance on the defensive end earned him First-Team All-SEC honors by the coaches and AP.



Robinson also guided Reese II to an impressive senior campaign. Reese II finished the 2019 season with 94 defensive stops, including 39 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery. Against Kentucky, Reese II recorded a career-high 16 tackles. His presence on defense solidified his selection to the AP All-SEC Second Team.



In 2018, Florida’s defense -- in spite of injuries in the secondary -- made huge improvements compared to the prior season.



UF also led the nation in fourth quarter opponent passing efficiency (66.25) and were second nationally in fourth quarter opponent completion percentage (40.5).



In addition, the Gators’ 26 takeaways ranked tied for 11th nationally, and they scored 85 points off those turnovers.



Individually, Robinson tutored Vosean Joseph to a career-high 93 tackes, nine tackles-for-loss, four sacks, five pass breakups and one fumble recovered last season.



After his breakout season, Joseph decided to forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.



In addition, Robinson helped David Reese II to another standout season as he totaled 77 tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss. Reese was named to the Bednarik Award & Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists during the season.



Off the field, Robinson has helped the Gators sign highly rated 2019 prospects Lloyd Summerall III, Mohamoud Diabate and Ty’Ron Hopper.



Looking back to Robinson’s time in Oxford when he worked with the defensive line, the Rebels ranked in the top three among SEC teams in tackles-for-loss (8.1/game - seventh in NCAA), interceptions (15 – tied for 23rd in NCAA) and takeaways (23 – tied for 38th in NCAA).



Most notably, Robinson tutored 2015 Hornung Award finalist and first team All-American Robert Nkemdiche, who was taken in the first round (29th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Rebel defensive linemen combined for 24 sacks that season, led by a school record-tying 10 from sophomore Marquis Haynes.



Haynes entered the 2016 season with much acclaim, as the Jacksonville, Fla. product was ranked the 81st best collegiate player overall by NFL.com and as the No. 8 defensive end by Lindy’s. By the end of the season, Haynes tallied seven sacks, 11 tackles-for-loss, eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.



Robinson began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2013 as a defensive graduate assistant and quality control assistant. During the two-year span (2013-14) he spent in Athens, Ga., the Bulldogs led the SEC in turnover margin and ranked among the nation’s best pass defenses in 2014.



During his playing career, Robinson saw time in 51 games with 17 starts as a linebacker from 2009-12, compiling 159 tackles, 22.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.



He was a part of back-to-back SEC Eastern Division title teams in 2011 and 2012.



Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Georgia in 2012 and attended mini-camp with the St. Louis Rams before pursuing a coaching career.

