Michigan Promotes Staff Member To Director Of Recruiting

Jim Harbaugh's busy offseason continued over the weekend as he promoted someone in house to become the new director of recruiting.
Per several reports and a new title in his Twitter bio, Aashon Larkins has been promoted by Jim Harbaugh and is now Michigan's director of recruiting. 

Larkins will assume the same role that was vacated by Matt Dudek recently and will be working very closely with newly appointed director of player personnel Courtney Morgan.

For being relatively young, Larkins has already had some pretty solid jobs. He served as the recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator for Bethune-Cookman from 2015-19. He also coached cornerbacks and special teams at Jacksonville State for a year and before that, served as the linebackers coach, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator over the course of eight years at The Citadel. Last year Larkins was the interim safeties coach after Bob Shoop was relieved of his duties due to personal reasons.

There hasn't been an official announcement by the university at this time, but there will likely be a release in the very near future.

Football

