Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace

Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Stay or go -- how do you vote? Please let us know in the comments section! 

Keep Don Brown if you like beating up inferior teams. #1 Defense in America against inferior competition. Stats should be kept on just Key Games...Wisc, Penn St, Iowa, OSU, ND, MSU(?). That should go for all teams and for the national awards to esp awards like Heisman, etc...

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/04/19

Steve Deace
Why Michigan and Wisconsin's bowl fates seem aligned, with the Citrus Bowl hanging in the balance.

Opinion Roundtable: Was Michigan's 2019 Regular Season A Success Or A Failure?

Brandon Brown
Michigan finished the year 9-3 but lost its three toughest games.

Analysis: Josh Uche Declares For NFL Draft

MichaelSpath
Michigan senior linebacker Josh Uche announced on Twitter this evening he will forego his final season for a shot in the NFL.

Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

MichaelSpath
According to multiple reports Michigan redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony will enter the transfer portal.

Three True & False Questions After Michigan Football's Regular Season

Brandon Brown
Michigan will still play a bowl game but the regular season is in the books.

Video: Michigan Podcast On A Time For Truth

Steve Deace
This week's episode of Michigan Podcast goes brutally honest to find answers in the aftermath of another Buckeye beatdown.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.