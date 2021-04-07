FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
It's Reasonable To Expect Big Things From Donovan Edwards In Year One

Michigan's running back room is pretty talented but Donovan Edwards might just be too good to keep on the sidelines.
Fans seem to always want true freshmen to play early and often and sometimes even think the newbies will change the trajectory of a program. While that certainly does happen sometimes, it's not the norm. However, freshmen are arriving on campus more ready than ever in today's world of prep football because of individual position coaches, 7-on-7 circuits and glorified football factories. 

Former UCLA and Atlanta Falcons head coach Jim Mora Jr. breaks down which positions are easiest to step right into and excel at, and also touches on which ones are a little more difficult to succeed at. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, but his view of the running back position makes it plausible that Donovan Edwards could be a weapon for U-M in year one.

It's Reasonable To Expect Big Things From Donovan Edwards In Year One

