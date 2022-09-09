WATCH: Michigan's Erick All Reflects On Near-Death Experience

Most Michigan Football fans know Eric All Jr. as a guy who makes big plays on Saturdays. What most of them might not know is that All nearly didn't make it to Ann Arbor. In fact, All nearly didn't make it to see his first birthday.

Back in February of 2001, a five-month old Erick All Jr. was in his room when his father, Erick All Sr., heard the sound of fire in the distance. Worse yet, the flames were coming from an upstairs area where Erick All Jr. had been laying in a playpen on the floor. The thick smoke and flames prevented his father from reaching him, leading Firefighter Tom Broyles and EMT Shawn Phenis to become part of an incredible story that ultimately saved Erick's life.

You can watch the story below via Big Ten Network: