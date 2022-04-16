Two Former Michigan RBs Make Top 100 All Time

Think about how many running backs have played in the history of college football — Michigan has two in the top 100.

Hundreds and hundreds of players have carried the football while wearing the famous winged helmet. The same is true for every other program in the country. So for two Wolverine running backs to make ESPN's college football's list of the 100 best ball carriers of the past 60 years is pretty special.

64. Mike Hart, Michigan (2004-07)

Michigan's current running backs coach is one of the best to ever do it in Ann Arbor. Hart was a lightly recruited prospect out of upstate New York, but once he got to Michigan, the running back spot was his. Hart was a four-year starter at running back for the Wolverines and set the school record with 5,040 yards on 1,015 carries and 41 rushing touchdowns. He holds the Michigan record with 28 career 100-yard rushing games and his 117.2 rushing yards per contest is tops in school history. As a receiver, Hart added 67 receptions for 566 yards and scored two touchdowns.

A two-time Doak Walker Award finalist, Hart finished fifth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy balloting. He was a three-time All-Big Ten first team selection and was named the 2004 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Hart shared the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player Award in 2006 and received the honor again in 2007.

54. Rob Lytle, Michigan (1974-76)

Lytle played 30 years before Hart, so a lot of Michigan fans might not know much about him, but the dude was legit. He finished his Michigan career with 3,311 rushing yards (6.0 yards per carry), 158 receiving yards (11.3 per catch) and 29 scores. Football was different back when he played, but he was still extremely productive. ESPN had this to say about him.

"Known for his toughness above all else, the three-year Wolverines star also boasted standout explosiveness. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry over more than 18 carries per game as a senior, famously posting 165 yards in a runaway win over rival Ohio State."

It's going to be interesting to see if Michigan's two current running backs — Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — can wind up on a list like this some day. Both of them got to play early, so the possibilities are endless because of their work ethic and talent.