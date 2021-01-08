FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Rival Teams Excited About Jim Harbaugh Extension Reports

It's being reported that Jim Harbaugh will be back and the reception has been less than ideal.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Prominent media members are now reporting, with more confidence than over the last month, that Jim Harbaugh will be back on the Michigan sidelines next year — and Michigan's two biggest rivals couldn't be happier about it.

jim harbaugh ohio state michigan state tweet

That's not rabid fans. That's not some fanboy blogger. That's not local media slaps in Columbus and East Lansing. Those are the official Twitter accounts for both Ohio State and Michigan State liking the report of Harbaugh returning. Someone being paid by those universities publicly endorsed the return of Jim Harbaugh.

I've been clear on my stance. I absolutely loved the Harbaugh hire. Everyone did. But it hasn't worked. He simply hasn't done enough to receive an extension and I think he should be gone. It's not personal, and I'm not salty, sad or furious that he's potentially coming back, I just don't understand it.

The majority of the fanbase is fed up and rivals are glad he's coming back. That's where we are.

jim harbaugh
Football

Rival Teams Excited About Jim Harbaugh Extension Reports

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Is Expected To Remain In Ann Arbor

USATSI_14227559_168386977_lowres
Football

With The Football Program At A Crossroads, It's Time For Michigan To Make A Call

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Reset

juwan howard
Basketball

Michigan Is The Best Team In The Big Ten

hunter dickinson
Basketball

Michigan Drubs Minnesota By 25, Moves To 10-0

michigan football
Football

Are Fan Expectations For The Michigan Football Program Too High?

mike smith
Basketball

Mike Smith Praises Juwan Howard

jim harbaugh
Football

How Long Is Michigan Willing To Wait?