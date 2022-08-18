Michigan Adds Former Five-Star Prospect

With the Michigan Wolverines kicking off the 2022 season in just 16 days, news of a new addition to the defensive side of the ball is making waves. On Thursday, a spokesman for Michigan Football confirmed the addition of former five-star prospect, Eyabi Anoma.

Anoma was part of the 2018 recruiting class and considered the No. 1 defensive end in the nation according to 247 Sports. Though Anoma would ultimately sign with the Alabama Crimson Tide, his time in Tuscaloosa would be cut short after being released by the university in the summer of 2019.

The talented recruit would be given a second chance at the University of Houston, but once again would run into issues - being dismissed by the program in February of 2020 for a violation of team rules.

Following his departure from Houston, Anoma would find his third home at UT Martin - missing the entire 2020 season before finally seeing the field in 2021. The 6-6, 270-pound defensive end recorded 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three quarterback hurries and one blocked kick in 2021 - earning a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer team as a result.

Although his pathway to Michigan has been anything but smooth, Anoma appears to have grown along the way. Shortly after committing to U-T Martin back in 2020, he issued this apology to his former teammates via twitter:

“I am learning every day that every action has a consequence, and it is my responsibility to decide whether or not my actions will be positive or negative. As a young man, I can only take things one day at time and continue to transition into the man that Gods want me to be. I want to say thank you to my supporters and family for not giving up on me when things started to get difficult.”