Jim Harbaugh Goes In Depth On Standout Freshmen, Starting Offensive Linemen

Jim Harbaugh was asked which true freshmen have impressed so far, and he mentioned the usual suspects.

"The guys that are playing the best and leading are JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and Junior Colson," Harbaugh said. "What they do and how they play, those three are doing so many things right."

He then went on to explain how there are really two groups of freshmen — the early enrollees and the traditional freshmen who just arrived on campus over the summer.

He then went on to say that freshman offensive lineman Greg Crippen has asserted himself lately and that he's now on the two-deep. With Crippen now being mentioned as a linemen who could see the field this year, there are 10 players in the mix for the top five spots. New offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is tasked with finding that ideal combo, but Harbaugh outlines in the video above that having that many talented and able bodies is a good problem to have.