Michigan Running Back Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A team spokesperson has confirmed that Michigan sophomore running back Gaige Garcia has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Garcia was a member of the 2020 recruiting class but did not see any game action during his freshman season in Ann Arbor. Given how crowded and talented the running back room at Michigan currently is, the announcement of his transfer shouldn't come as a surprise.

Not only was Garcia a member of the Michigan football team, he was also on scholarship as part of the wrestling team.

You can read some of Garcia's prep highlights via MGoBlue.com below:

Set the Pennsylvania state record for rushing touchdowns (138) and overall touchdowns (159) in a career

Finished with 8,232 career rushing yards and 10,429 all-purpose yards

Gained more than 1,900 yards rushing each of his four seasons and totaled more than 8,000 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns

Rushed for 2,042 yards on 201 carries and scored 38 touchdowns as a junior; added 13 catches for 284 yards and eight scores while added two kickoff return TDs

Also caught 63 passes for 1,027 yard and 17 touchdowns during his career

Four-time first-team all-state selection and two-time MaxPreps All-American

Super 16 Dream Team Offensive MVP, AP Class 2A All-State and PFN Class 2A All-State as a junior

Semifinalist for Mr. Pennsylvania Football and The News-Item Player of Year junior year

With the departure of Garcia, the running back room at Michigan now consists of veteran running back Hassan Haskins, sophomore Blake Corum and two true freshman - Donovan Edwards and Tavierre Dunlap.