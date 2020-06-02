Jim Harbaugh Marches Against Police Brutality

Jim Harbaugh took to the streets of Ann Arbor on Tuesday morning with Ann Arbor Police Chief Michael Cox, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton and Mayor Christopher Taylor to join peaceful protesters on per Aaron McMann of MLive.

Harbaugh has always had his finger on the pulse of issues and is usually pretty outspoken whenever something needs to be said. He has taken his team to Italy, France and South Africa over the past few years in an effort to inform and educate his players, coaches and people involved with the program.

That trip to South Africa is resonating in a major way right now as the country tries to make sense of the senseless killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis in particular seems to be reflecting on that trip abroad as he tries to be football coach in these trying times.

Gattis also took the time to personally thank, not only Jim Harbaugh, but the entire Harbaugh family for how they've approached racial inclusion over the years.

Football seems like such a meaningless activity right now given the vibe around the country. Still, athletes, coaches and media personalities across sports have a massive platform to spread a message and many are doing just that. Many prominent people in sports have popped up at rallies, marches and protests in order to bring awareness to this issue. It's great to see Harbaugh involved and walking alongside his players and family.