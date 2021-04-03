Giles Jackson Might Not Be Done With Michigan Just Yet

Despite making a lot of big plays, especially as a true freshman in 2019, junior wide receiver Giles Jackson has decided that continuing his career elsewhere is the best move for himself.

As a freshman, Jackson had a 97-yard kick return touchdown against Maryland, a 22-yard touchdown run against Ohio State and a 50-yard catch against Indiana. He was a big play waiting to happen and looked like a future star for the Wolverines. Last year however, he had just 17 touches on offense over the course of five games and didn't score, but did take a kick back 95 yards for a touchdown against Rutgers. With a clearly smaller role in 2020, it looked like that role might shrink even more in 2021.

Though Jackson has officially departed from Ann Arbor, his playing days in the Big House may not be over just yet. Jackson is reportedly looking at several Pac-12 schools, including Oregon and Washington.

Washington in particular presents an interesting option for Jackson for several reasons. Not only would Washington allow Jackson to return to the west coast, it would also give him the opportunity to play alongside his cousin, safety Vince Nunley. Nunley committed to the Huskies back in September 2020 and is part of the 2021 class. Jackson alluded to the possibility via his twitter account.

Depending on whether or not Jackson would be able to gain immediate eligibility for the 2021 season, Washington would also potentially provide the former Wolverine with another opportunity to play inside of the Big House - this time as the opposition. The Huskies travel to Ann Arbor for a week two matchup with the Wolverines on September 11, 2021.

Obviously Jackson will need to make the best decision for himself when choosing his next destination, and the opportunity to face off against Michigan in Ann Arbor likely isn’t high on the list of things he’s considering. However, if the rumors are true that Jackson took issue with slipping on the depth-chart at Michigan, Washington might provide the former Wolverine with the best opportunity to prove it - returning to Ann Arbor and making his case on college football’s biggest stage.