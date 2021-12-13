Hassan Haskins: Michigan Football Legend

From Desmond Howard to Charles Woodson, Michigan legends are made during that final Saturday in November - and now Hassan Haskins has joined that exclusive list.

When it comes to the world of college football, only a handful of programs classify as "blueblood" programs. Being a college football blueblood requires a long track record of success and prestige. Along with programs like Notre Dame, Texas and USC, the University of Michigan is unquestionably near the top of the college football blueblood mountain.

As a blueblood program, you can also expect to see a track record of individual success - including former all-Americans, Heisman trophy winners and record-breakers. Once again, the University of Michigan checks all of the boxes.

With so many to refer back to, it's hard to imagine that any of the current players - with the exception of Aidan Hutchinson - belong in the same discussion with some of the all-time greats at the University of Michigan. Though Hutchinson is the most obvious answer, running back Hassan Haskins has also etched his name into immortality at the University of Michigan.

For much of the year, Haskins split reps with sophomore standout Blake Corum - a tandem otherwise known as "thunder and lightning". Based on the divided workload, Haskins had reached the 100-yard mark just once in his first five games of the 2021 season. Almost as if a switch had been flipped, Haskins then ripped off five 100+ yard rushing performances in the final seven games of the regular season.

Luckily for Michigan, Haskins saved his best stuff for the most important game of the season - as legends often do.

By the time the dust had settled in Ann Arbor on the afternoon of Nov. 27, Haskins had finished with 169 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. The outing was so impressive that Haskins had actually accomplished what no other player in college football history had ever accomplished before - rushing for five touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

That single performance against Ohio State would be more than enough for Haskins to attain 'legendary' status in Ann Arbor, but the reality is that his impact has been far bigger than just one game. He's arguably the most important piece to Michigan's championship run down the stretch, serving as the steady workhorse that powers the Wolverine offense.

His rushing total of 1,232 yards is the most by a Michigan running back since 2007, while his 20 rushing touchdowns set a new UM football record - nine of which coming over the last three games.

Make no mistake, Michigan is preparing for the college football playoff due to one of the most impressive displays of "total team effort" that you'll ever see. At the same time, it's impossible to ignore just how impressive Haskins has been down the stretch for this football program.

Either way you cut it, Hassan Haskins is officially a Michigan Football legend.