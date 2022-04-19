Michigan Loses Another To The Portal

In an announcement posted to social media on Tuesday, the U-M offensive lineman indicated he'd be moving on.

Just days after junior defensive back Jordan Morant announced he would be transferring, U-M offensive lineman Jack Steward announced he would also be entering the portal.

"I’ve had a great experience playing both OL and DL at the University of Michigan," Stewart wrote. "Thank you for everything Ann Arbor. I’m very excited to see where this new journey takes me."

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Stewart dealt with several injuries and health issues throughout his time in Ann Arbor. After switching positions from OL to DL, Stewart never quite found his during his time at Michigan - never seeing the field during his three years.

Stewart has not yet announced a transfer destination but will have two years of eligibility left once he makes the decision.