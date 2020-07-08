Jim Harbaugh Talks Jalen Mayfield, Rest of Offensive Line

After a very impressive redshirt freshman season, offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield started to pop up on 2021 NFL Draft boards as a potential first round pick. Obviously he'll be a starter for the Wolverines in 2020, but what about the other four spots?

Jim Harbaugh spoke about Mayfield, the rest of the offensive line, Ed Warinner and how everything is starting to come together and will continue to come together as football really gets ramped up starting on July 24.