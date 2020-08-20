SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeGame of My Life PodcastHockey/BaseballFootballBasketballThe Big House
Search

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: A New Offensive Line

BrandonBrown

When the season was still on, Ed Warinner's job was already going to be tough. Four starters from last year's offensive line were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft back in April, with only redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield returning from the starting group. Now, Warinner has to find five new starters along the O-line. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield is off to the NFL as well.

With five job openings to fill, Warinner is going to be earning his paycheck whenever football resumes. We assume that two of the spots will go to redshirt junior Andrew Stueber and redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes, who both have starting experience. Hayes filled in for Jon Runyan Jr. at left tackle last year and more than held his own. Stueber has started at right tackle in the past and might be penciled back in there with Mayfield off to the league. Redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter has been viewed as the favorite at center since Cesar Ruiz declared for the draft early, leaving the two guard spots wide open.

Warinner has a lot of talented guys to look at but none of them have significant experience. The veteran offensive line coach is extremely high on redshirt freshmen Karsen Barnhart and Trevor Keegan. Barnhart is extremely athletic at 6-4, 301 pounds, and versatile enough to play guard or tackle. Keegan was always billed as a tackle coming in, but he's not overly long either and would probably be just fine at guard. At 6-6, 327 pounds, he's got the bulk to play on the interior and could be an interesting player to watch. Warinner also loves true freshman Zak Zinter. At 6-6, 334 pounds, he also has the size, strength and bulk to play on the interior.

If one of these young guys can step up and grab ahold of one or both of the starting guard spots, Warinner will really have something moving forward.

Of course, there are veterans hoping to get their shot as well. Monstrous redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga has been on the cusp of contributing for a season or two and could be the guy whenever football resumes. At 6-6, 345 pounds, he's the biggest offensive linemen on the roster and is tailor made for the interior. Even dating back to his high school days, he struggled with speedy rusher on the edge, but could be a mauler and a force in the run game from either guard spot. As a former walk-on, fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis is never going to be a needle mover, but if he's the best guy for the job he'll be out there. Warinner seems to like what he brings to the table, but at 6-3, 296 pounds, he's a whopping 50 pounds lighter than Filiaga. If there isn't much of a difference between the two, I'm going with beef.

If I had to take a stab at the starting offensive line today, I'd say it'll be Hayes at left tackle, Carpenter at center and Barnhart at right tackle. Throw Filiaga and Stueber in at the two guard spots and give it a go.

LT - Ryan Hayes
LG - Chuck Filiaga
C - Zach Carpenter
RG - Andrew Stueber
RT - Karsen Barnhart

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait quite a long time to see how it all shakes out.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan's Top Five Remaining Targets In 2021 Class

Michigan's 2021 recruiting class is pretty full but there are still some pretty big targets out there.

BrandonBrown

by

Wolverines31478

Postponing Big Ten Season Forces Players Into Unfair Position

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks discussed the turmoil players across the Big Ten feel in light of the postponed season.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Leading Cardiologist Venk Murthy Questions Findings Of JAMA Study On Myocarditis

One of the premiere leaders in the cardiology field from the University of Michigan shared his thoughts on a Journal of American Medical Association study regarding myocarditis.

Eric Rutter

In His Own Words: Frankie Collins Breaks Down Decision

Frankie Collins penned a letter explaining exactly why he picked the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

I'm Back!

After a year off, I can finally cover Michigan football recruiting again.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Commit Film Study: Frankie Collins

Since Michigan was able to close on four-star point guard Frankie Collins, the Wolverines now have four top 150 commits in the 2021 cycle.

Eric Rutter

Frankie Collins Commits To Michigan

Michigan has commitment No. 4 in the 2021 class with Frankie Collins now in the fold.

BrandonBrown

Carlo Kemp On How Different Players Are Feeling The Cancellation Differently

Carlo Kemp broke down how he and other players are feeling a week after their 2020 season was taken away from them.

BrandonBrown

McCarthy, Worthy, Crippen And Anthony To Enroll Early At Michigan

Several Michigan commits have already decided to enroll early at Michigan, and a handful of other pledges are likely to join them before all is said and done.

Eric Rutter

Nick Eubanks Talks Michigan Protocols, A Potential Return, Upcoming Decisions, More

Fifth-year senior tight end Nick Eubanks has a lot to think about in the wake of the cancelled 2020 season.

BrandonBrown