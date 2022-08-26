Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'

Another day, another discussion about the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor. While things seem to be settling in the direction of Cade McNamara for the moment, some are starting question what that could potentially mean for talented sophomore QB, JJ McCarthy.

On Friday, former Wolverine turned analyst - Braylon Edwards - suggested that McCarthy will end up leaving Michigan if he hasn't secured the starting job by week five. As part of his reasoning, Edwards point to the fact that McNamara still has two years of eligibility left - and that he doesn't believe the senior QB intends to leave after the 2022 season.

"This isn't a guy that's going to go into the NFL Draft this year, I don't see Cade McNamara as that type of player," Edwards said. "I see a guy that's going to do this year and next year. If you're JJ, you can't stay behind a guy for two years doing that - you're wasting your college experience. So if JJ doesn't take this job by the Iowa game, then JJ will be gone after the Iowa game. It's as simple as that."

I'm not sure if Edwards is basing his assessment on actual intel or if it's just a gut feeling, but he does make a good point - particularly with the way things work in today's college football. It's clear that Cade McNamara is going to be the week one starter and it's hard to see a scenario during the year where that isn't the case, simply because Michigan is going to roll most of its opponents regardless of who is behind center.

That being said, Edwards highlights a very real concern that has to be weighing on the mind of head coach Jim Harbaugh as fall camp draws to a close. With McNamara, Michigan has a championship-winning QB with a steady hand and a ton of experience. With McCarthy, Michigan has potentially one of the most dynamic quarterbacks to ever come through Ann Arbor...and he's not going to wait forever.

Decisions, decisions.