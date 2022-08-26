Skip to main content

Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'

Though JJ McCarthy has repeatedly expressed his commitment to sticking with the University of Michigan, at least one former Wolverine thinks he might have a change of heart in 2022.

Another day, another discussion about the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor. While things seem to be settling in the direction of Cade McNamara for the moment, some are starting question what that could potentially mean for talented sophomore QB, JJ McCarthy. 

On Friday, former Wolverine turned analyst - Braylon Edwards - suggested that McCarthy will end up leaving Michigan if he hasn't secured the starting job by week five. As part of his reasoning, Edwards point to the fact that McNamara still has two years of eligibility left - and that he doesn't believe the senior QB intends to leave after the 2022 season. 

"This isn't a guy that's going to go into the NFL Draft this year, I don't see Cade McNamara as that type of player," Edwards said. "I see a guy that's going to do this year and next year. If you're JJ, you can't stay behind a guy for two years doing that - you're wasting your college experience. So if JJ doesn't take this job by the Iowa game, then JJ will be gone after the Iowa game. It's as simple as that."

I'm not sure if Edwards is basing his assessment on actual intel or if it's just a gut feeling, but he does make a good point - particularly with the way things work in today's college football. It's clear that Cade McNamara is going to be the week one starter and it's hard to see a scenario during the year where that isn't the case, simply because Michigan is going to roll most of its opponents regardless of who is behind center. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That being said, Edwards highlights a very real concern that has to be weighing on the mind of head coach Jim Harbaugh as fall camp draws to a close. With McNamara, Michigan has a championship-winning QB with a steady hand and a ton of experience. With McCarthy, Michigan has potentially one of the most dynamic quarterbacks to ever come through Ann Arbor...and he's not going to wait forever. 

Decisions, decisions. 

USATSI_17304893-scaled
Football

Former Wolverine Issues Warning On QB Battle: 'JJ Will Be Gone'

By Christopher Breiler
cade mcnamara
Football

McNamara Continues To Solidify Himself As QB1

By Christopher Breiler
USATSI_17243142_168388427_lowres
Football

Where's The Collective?

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

"The Offense Functions So Well With Him Back There"

By Brandon Brown
big ten media days
Football

REPORT: Another Pac-12 School Eyeing Move To Big Ten

By Christopher Breiler
jj mccarthy
Football

Practice Observer On U-M QB Battle: 'You Don't Need The Risk'

By Christopher Breiler
urban meyer
Football

Urban Meyer's Unfortunate Return To College Football

By Christopher Breiler
Jim Harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Aug. 17, 2022

By Brandon Brown