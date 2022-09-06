Skip to main content

Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh And The Quarterback Situation, The Defense, Hawaii

Michigan pounded Colorado State, should pound Hawaii even worse and yet here we are, asking a ton of questions about this U-M team.

So far, the 2022 season feels a lot like the 2021 season. Michigan won in dominant fashion, we some some good things out of pretty much everyone, yet we find ourselves a little confused as to what the ceiling ultimately is for this team. Of course, we're still trying to figure out what's going to happen at quarterback too, even though it feels like it's time for JJ McCarthy.

Plus, we answer the tough questions. Did Cade McNamara start his last game at Michigan? How would we each grade Jesse Minter's first game as U-M's defensive coordinator? How many sacks can this team record each week? How freakin good is Mike Sainristil? All that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

