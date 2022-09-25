Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines faced some adversity for the first time this season, and they responded in the best way possible: with a win.

The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines opened up conference play at home against Maryland on Saturday. The game was close and the Wolverines faced adversity for the first time all season, but Michigan running back Blake Corum simply wouldn't be denied from having a career day - one that ultimately propelled the Wolverines to victory.

Here are some of our favorite shots from Saturday!

InShot_20220924_192921793
90
Gallery
90 Images

The Wolverines now turn their full attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes, as they prepare for their first road test of the 2022 season in what will likely be a hostile environment. Iowa (3-1) has played spoiler to highly-ranked Michigan teams with Championship aspirations before, most recently in 2016. That being said, last seasons contest between Michigan and Iowa occurred in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game - with the Wolverines pummeling the Hawkeyes by a score of 42-3. 

