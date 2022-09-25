Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. Maryland

The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines opened up conference play at home against Maryland on Saturday. The game was close and the Wolverines faced adversity for the first time all season, but Michigan running back Blake Corum simply wouldn't be denied from having a career day - one that ultimately propelled the Wolverines to victory.

Here are some of our favorite shots from Saturday!

The Wolverines now turn their full attention to the Iowa Hawkeyes, as they prepare for their first road test of the 2022 season in what will likely be a hostile environment. Iowa (3-1) has played spoiler to highly-ranked Michigan teams with Championship aspirations before, most recently in 2016. That being said, last seasons contest between Michigan and Iowa occurred in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game - with the Wolverines pummeling the Hawkeyes by a score of 42-3.