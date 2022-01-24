Michigan Football: Top Five Offensive Plays of 2021

The Michigan offense seemed to find its footing under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis in 2021, putting together an impressive season full of big-time plays.

It certainly didn't have the ending that many had hoped, but the Michigan Wolverines put together one of their best seasons in program history. Finishing at 12-2 with a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship, there was plenty for Michigan fans to celebrate throughout the 2021 season.

With that, we take a look back at the top-five offensive plays from the year:

5. Erick All's Game-Winner

This play could easily be the top play of the 2021 season. After all, the 47-yard touchdown pass from McNamara to All helped keep Michigan's Big Ten championship hopes alive. On a bum ankle and with several defenders bearing down on him, the junior tight end simply wouldn't be denied.

4. Andrel Anthony's Homecoming

Though Michigan didn't get the result it was looking for in East Lansing, freshman wideout Andrel Anthony had himself a day. It began with this 93-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against No. 8 Michigan State, putting the No. 6 Wolverines up by a score of 7-0. Anthony would finish the afternoon with six receptions for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns, all career highs at U-M.

3. JJ McCarthy's Dart

As it turns out, all of the excitement surrounding JJ McCarthy's recruitment was warranted. In just his first game at the University of Michigan, McCarthy unloaded an incredible cross-field throw to wideout Daylen Baldwin for a 69-yard touchdown. In a single play, McCarthy displayed the type of athleticism and playmaking ability that few others in the country possess.

2. Donovan Edwards Homerun

Donovan Edwards was arguably the top running back prospect in the 2021 class, choosing Michigan over programs like Georgia, Ohio State and others. It's safe to say that Michigan fans are extremely glad that he did. During the 2021 Big Ten Championship game, Edwards showed off his incredible athleticism with a 75-yard bomb to Roman Wilson. The touchdown put Michigan up by a score of 14-0 over Iowa, a deficit the Hawkeyes would never recover from.

1. Hassan Haskins Hurdles a Buckeye

Hassan Haskins placed himself among the Michigan legends for his performance against Ohio State in 2021, finishing the afternoon with 169 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. His five rushing touchdowns were a career high and earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors - and earned Michigan a trip to the Big Ten Championship game.