Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Penn State

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are looking to get to 7-0 this week, but the 5-0 Penn State Nittany Lions stand in the way. It's expected to be a pretty good game, but U-M is favored by 6.5 points at home. We'll see how the game plays out, so here are some things that very well could happen against the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon.

1. JJ McCarthy will throw for more than 275 yards

The Nittany Lions are not good at defending the pass (No. 101 nationally) and are very good against the run (No. 5 nationally). That should allow the uber-talented McCarthy to air it out and finally connect on some of the downfield shots. Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball, and we've seen him run, run, run into stacked boxes before, but this week needs to be an air attack and he has the horses to do it.

2. Blake Corum will score a touchdown

Corum has been a machine this year and he's currently second in the country in rushing touchdowns with 11. No one has been able to keep the 5-8, 210-pounder out of the end zone and I think that trend continues against the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor tomorrow despite Penn State having a very stout rush defense. Corum is on a mission this year and he'll certainly have enough opportunities to score.

3. Nick Singleton will score a touchdown

On the flip side, Penn State's Nick Singleton is a pretty damn good back in his own right. The freshman has scored five times this year including from at least 50 yards out twice. Like Corum, he's going to get opportunities, and Michigan has been a little porous against the run at times this year. If they do that against Singleton, he's got the speed to take it the distance.

4. Michigan will sack Sean Clifford 3+ times

Michigan is No. 5 in the country with 22 sacks, which is more than last year at this point, and will certainly try to get to Clifford tomorrow. The 6th year senior is poised and obviously experienced, so putting him on the ground is going to be extremely important for the Michigan D. Clifford has solid escapability, but does hold onto the ball too long sometimes because of that. If Michigan can stay disciplined while pursuing, they'll get to the Penn State quarterback several times.

5. Jake Moody will make a 45+ yard field goal

The Sledgehammer may be called upon to make some big kicks against the Nittany Lions. When two teams are undefeated, playing for everything (for now), comparable in talent level and each bringing several solid phases of football to the table, special teams and the kicking game can be the difference. Moody has proven to be as good as any kicker in the country and in the friendly confines of The Big House, he'll bang through a long one.