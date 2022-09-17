Michigan Rolls Again, Handles UConn Easily

Michigan absolutely bullied UConn around the field all day long resulting in a 52-0 win. "Bullied" is the perfect word to use because not one score came through the air. Running back Blake Corum scored five times, Alex Orji got in the end zone once on a quarterback keeper and AJ Henning scored on a punt return. Four different Michigan quarterbacks threw 23 passes, but none of them resulted in six points. Still, U-M is 3-0 after another very lopsided win.

The story of the day is Corum. He only carried the ball 12 times, but he piled up 71 yards and scored five times. Three of Corum's touchdown carries were from just a yard out, which explains the modest rushing total on the ground, but he was solid as a rock once the end zone was within reach. With Donovan Edwards out, it was clearly Corum's backfield as he paced the group in touches, yards and obviously scores.

Through the air, JJ McCarthy was solid in his second career start but didn't really attempt to stretch the field much. He finished the day 15-of-18 for 214 yards. He had a nice 14-yard run, but did take a sack bringing his rushing total down to just seven yards. His longest completion was a 38-yarder on a bubble screen to Roman Wilson, who once again flashed his elite speed en route to a three catch, 64-yard day. Ronnie Bell had seven grabs for 96 yards and AJ Henning was used as a receiver, with three grabs, a running back, with one carry, and obviously as a punt returner.

On defense, Michigan was again stout holding UConn to just 110 yards of total offense and, for the first time, pitched a shutout until the final gun. The Wolverines had a chance to blank Colorado State and Hawaii in weeks one and two, but gave up late scores to lose the shutout. Against UConn, Michigan's starters, backups and walk-ons locked in and kept the Huskies out of the end zone from start to finish. Linebacker Junior Colson flashed early and led the team in tackles with five and once again, Mike Sainristil looked ridiculously comfortable at defensive back. In fact, he's no longer a wide receiver-turned-cornerback in my mind — he's all defense.

If Corum is the story of the day, the special teams performance is a close second. Caden Kolesar blocked a punt giving U-M phenomenal field position, Henning had a 61-yard punt return touchdown, both of Brad Robbins' punts traveled more than 50 yards and one was downed inside the 5 and the coaching staff even gave Jake Moody a shot at a 62-yard field goal. He didn't make it, but it shows the confidence they have in him and that unit. All in all, it was a masterful day for Jay Harbaugh's group, which has become the norm.

Michigan is now 3-0 as the Wolverines prepare for Big Ten play, which kicks off next week in Ann Arbor at noon against Maryland.