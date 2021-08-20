The Five Michigan Football Transfers To Keep Your Eye On In 2021

After beginning their college careers at the University of Michigan, these student athletes opted to take their talents elsewhere following the 2020 season.

With the official kickoff of the 2021 season less than two weeks away, a handful of former Wolverines are preparing for the new year with a new football program.

While losing players to the transfer portal isn't all that uncommon in today's college football, the Michigan Football program lost a significant amount of contributing talent during the off-season. As we look ahead to the upcoming season, here are the top five former Wolverines you might want to keep your eye on throughout the week.

5. Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest

Luiji Vilain was one of the highest-rated defensive ends in the country as a high school recruit for the 2017 cycle. Vilain would ultimately choose Michigan and join a fantastic class that included current NFL players Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cesar Ruiz, Ambry Thomas, Nico Collins and more. Unfortunately, multiple injuries prevented his football career from taking off during his first two years in Ann Arbor.

Vilain would go on to appear in 12 games during the final two years of his Michigan career, finishing with just 11 tackles and one sack. Following the 2020 season, Vilain entered the transfer portal and announced his transfer to Wake Forest.

4. Giles Jackson, Washington

It's safe to say that Michigan football fans were shocked when sophomore standout Giles Jackson announced he would be transferring from the University of Michigan.

During his first two years in Ann Arbor, Jackson proved to be one of the most electric playmakers on the roster - playing in all 18 games of his Michigan career and becoming one of only two players in Michigan history with touchdowns scored via kick return, receiving, and rushing in their freshman season (Gil Chapman, 1972)

In spite of his early success, Jackson grew unhappy with his role in Ann Arbor and eventually transferred to Washington.

Given how electrifying he could be at times, it will certainly be interesting to see how the folks in Washington utilize his talent - particularly when Michigan and No. 20 Washington meet on Sept. 11.

3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

It certainly looked like Zach Charbonnet was well on his way to becoming Michigan's next great running back. During the 2019 season, Charbonnet set the all-time record for rushing touchdowns as a freshman (11) and was Michigan's leading rusher with 726 yards on 149 attempts.

After 149 attempts his freshman season, Charbonnet would carry the ball just 19 times the following year during his sophomore season in 2020 - battling injury and competing with guys like Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Chris Evans for reps.

Following the 2020 season, Charbonnet announced that he would be transferring to UCLA where he is expected to play a major factor in the Bruins rushing attack.

2. Dylan McCaffrey, Northern Colorado

According to many Michigan football fans, Dylan McCaffrey is the one who got away.

McCaffrey arrived to Ann Arbor in 2017 as one of the highest rated quarterback recruits in the country, along with a last name that was recognizable among most sports fans. Dylan's father, Ed, is an NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion, while his brother, Christian, was a Heisman trophy finalist and current running back for the Carolina Panthers.

Given his bloodline, most expected that it was only a matter of time before Dylan McCaffrey's Michigan career took off - until it didn't.

Though he showed flashes of greatness from time to time, McCaffrey was never quite able to establish himself as the top guy in Ann Arbor. His time at Michigan officially came to an end after it was announced that junior Joe Milton had one the starting job heading into the 2020 season.

Now a member of the FCS Northern Colorado football team where his father his the current head coach, McCaffrey figures to be a lock for the starting quarterback job.

1. Joe Milton, Tennessee

USA Today

Physically speaking, Joe Milton looked every bit the part of a big time college quarterback. At 6-5 and nearly 250 pounds, Milton would often draw comparisons to former Auburn star and Heisman trophy winner Cam Newton. In addition to his size, Milton had one of the biggest arms to ever come through Ann Arbor - often showing off his ability to throw the ball 75 yards with ease.

Leading up to the 2020 season, Milton beat out the presumed favorite Dylan McCaffrey for the starting job - leading many to believe that head coach Jim Harbaugh had finally found his big time quarterback.

After a promising start to the season with a road win against Minnesota, the Michigan offense quickly began to sputter with Milton under center. After falling behind 17-0 on the road against Rutgers in week five, Harbaugh pulled Milton and replaced him with sophomore Cade McNamara - who proceeded to engineer a 17-point, triple-overtime comeback win.

Though Milton would remain with the team until the conclusion of the 2020 season, his Michigan career essentially ended that night in Piscataway.

Milton once again finds himself in a quarterback battle heading into the 2021 season, but this time it's in Tennessee with head coach Josh Heupel. Given Milton's recent comments on why Tennessee is a better fit for his skillset, Michigan fans might want to keep their eye on his production throughout the year.