    December 29, 2021
    John Madden's Text to Jim Harbaugh

    Following Michigan's big win over Ohio State back in November, John Madden sent a text to Jim Harbaugh about his team's performance.
    Author:

    As the sports world spends much of the day honoring the life and legacy of John Madden, countless stories of the legendary head coach and broadcaster are circulating the airwaves. 

    One of the stories getting some attention this morning - at least within Michigan circles - is Madden's high praise of Michigan following a dominant 42-27 win over Ohio State. At the conclusion of the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh said he received a text from Madden.

    “That was quite a text from John Madden -- as he said in the text, ‘as a former offensive lineman I really appreciate offensive line play’, and that performance in that game was as good as he’s ever seen,” Harbaugh said.

    Madden passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. From coaching to sports broadcasting, Madden is arguably the most popular name within all of football - and for good reason. 

    "Today, we lost a hero. John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years," EA Sports, the brand behind the Madden franchise, said in a statement. "His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it, and his appreciation for everyone that stepped on the gridiron. A humble champion, a willing teacher, and forever a coach. Our hearts and sympathies go out to John's family, friends, and millions of fans. He will be greatly missed, always remembered, and never forgotten."

