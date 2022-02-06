Michigan's Josh Gattis Headed to Miami

Coming off of his best season in Ann Arbor, one of Jim Harbaugh's top assistants is now headed to Miami for the same position.

If you were hoping to catch a break from Michigan Football coaching-related news, you'll need to wait a little bit longer.

On Sunday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Michigan offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, would be accepting the OC position at the University of Miami. Gattis, the 2021 Broyles Award winner, said told The Athletic that it would take a special opportunity for him to leave Michigan - and that Miami presented that opportunity.

"It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man," new Miami OC Josh Gattis told The Athletic Sunday morning. "This place is it. I am so excited about coming to The U."

Early names being floated as potential replacements for Gattis are current U-M Quarterbacks coach, Matt Weiss, and current U-M Co-OC, Sherrone Moore.

Whoever ends up taking over the OC position at U-M will have no shortage of firepower to work with. With returning weapons like JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson, AJ Henning, Donovan Edwards and Andrel Anthony, the Michigan offense should have no problem moving the ball and putting points on the board in 2022.

We'll provide more on this story as it continues to develop.