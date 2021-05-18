WATCH: Former Wolverine Jourdan Lewis Ranks His Four Favorite Plays At Michigan

When Michigan fans hear the name 'Jourdan Lewis', they're likely immediately transported back to a night game between Michigan and Wisconsin where Lewis sealed the game with an unbelievable one-handed interception.

The interception by Lewis against Wisconsin might be one of the top plays in Michigan Football history, but it certainly wasn't the only impressive play he made during his colligate career. In fact, Lewis made a habit of making big-time defensive plays when Michigan needed it most.

By the time his Michigan career was all said and done, Lewis would own the all-time Michigan record for career pass breakups (45) and single-season pass breakups (22). In total, Lewis posted 133 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions during his career. He was also a two-time All-Big Ten First Team in 2015 and 2016, a two-time All-American (second team in 2015, first team in 2016) and a semifinalist for both the Jim Thorpe Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Lewis would eventually declare for the NFL draft and was selected No. 92 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 - signing a three-year extension back in March to remain in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

Recently, Lewis was asked by the Big Ten Network to look back on his Michigan career and pick his top four moments as a Wolverine. Needless to say, I think most Michigan fans would agree with his selections.