Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

WATCH: Former Wolverine Jourdan Lewis Ranks His Four Favorite Plays At Michigan

The Detroit product made a habit of making big time plays at the University of Michigan.
Author:
Publish date:

When Michigan fans hear the name 'Jourdan Lewis', they're likely immediately transported back to a night game between Michigan and Wisconsin where Lewis sealed the game with an unbelievable one-handed interception.  

The interception by Lewis against Wisconsin might be one of the top plays in Michigan Football history, but it certainly wasn't the only impressive play he made during his colligate career.  In fact, Lewis made a habit of making big-time defensive plays when Michigan needed it most.

By the time his Michigan career was all said and done, Lewis would own the all-time Michigan record for career pass breakups (45) and single-season pass breakups (22).  In total, Lewis posted 133 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions during his career. He was also a two-time All-Big Ten First Team in 2015 and 2016, a two-time All-American (second team in 2015, first team in 2016) and a semifinalist for both the Jim Thorpe Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award.

Lewis would eventually declare for the NFL draft and was selected No. 92 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 - signing a three-year extension back in March to remain in Dallas for the foreseeable future. 

Recently, Lewis was asked by the Big Ten Network to look back on his Michigan career and pick his top four moments as a Wolverine.  Needless to say, I think most Michigan fans would agree with his selections.

Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) on the field during warm ups before the Penn State game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 24, 2016.
Football

WATCH: Former Wolverine Jourdan Lewis Ranks His Four Favorite Plays At Michigan

jordan whittley
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 18: Transfer Target Trending, A New Promotion, The Top Ten Wolverines For 2021

michigan basketball
Basketball

Several Wolverines Gearing Up For NBA Playoffs

University of Michigan school of information
Football

Ranking Michigan's Toughest Games Of The 2021 Schedule

michigan football recruiting
Football

Michigan Promotes Staff Member To Director Of Recruiting

aidan hutchinson
Football

The 10 Wolverines We're Most Anxious To See

USATSI_10442123_168386976_lowres
Football

LOOK: Michigan Favored To Land 358-Pound Defensive Tackle

Ben Mason
Football

Ben Mason's Recent Injury Is Quickly Making Him A Fan-Favorite In Baltimore