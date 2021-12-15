Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Michigan Lands Commitment From Elite Safety Prospect

    Michigan's late-season success is a big reason why he'll be calling Ann Arbor 'home' for the next three to four years.
    Michigan football's 2022 recruiting class received a massive boost on Wednesday as four-star safety Keon Sabb signed his national letter of intent with the Wolverines. The 6-2, 200-pound prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy picked Michigan over other Power Five programs like Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

    Here is the scouting report for Sabb via Andrew Ivins of 247Sports:

    "A larger safety, at least by high school standards. Already carrying 200 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame. Gifted multi-sport athlete that has thrown down a variety of impressive dunks on the hardwood over the years. Produced as a wide receiver on Friday nights facing top public school competition in New Jersey, but is being recruited by almost everyone to play defense in college. Takes sharp angles in coverage. Gets down hill in a hurry. Does a nice job of reading and reacting to what’s in front of him. Longer arms help make a difference at the catch point. Has flashed a physical side in pads and will square up with a ball carrier in the open field, but needs to get better at fighting off blocks. Ran track as a 9th grader and posted some respectable times, but foot speed a bit of a question mark without any recent verified athletic markers. Transferred into IMG Academy for his senior season where he is expected to be a field safety in a loaded Ascenders’ secondary. Has the looks of someone that will eventually make an impact on the backend of Power 5 defense, but could also emerge as more of a box player and potentially even a hybrid linebacker that excels in coverage if body continues to fill out. Should get more explosive once training with a college strength coach and is likely to get more only more comfortable working on the defensive side of the ball once focus shifts completely towards making stops. Position ambiguity a plus in an era where many NFL front offices are rostering defenders that can do a variety of different things."

