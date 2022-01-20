Amid Growing Speculation, Harbaugh Continues to Work

Regardless of what his next move may be, it's clear that Harbaugh is still very much committed to doing his job at the University of Michigan - for as long as he remains the head coach.

While much of the Michigan fan base spends their time searching the internet for the latest on Jim Harbaugh, the man in question seems quite content on the recruiting trail.

The latest photo to surface of Harbaugh on the recruiting trail comes from the Jesuit Tigers Football program in Tampa (Fla.). Pictured is a 58-year-old Harbaugh getting in his squats for the day, in full business attire no less.

Regardless of what his next move may be, it's clear that Harbaugh is still very much committed to doing his job at the University of Michigan - for as long as he remains the head coach. Here's a quick look at some of Harbaugh's stops over the last week: