Prominent U-M Insider Confident Harbaugh Will Remain In Ann Arbor

As the days continue to pass by, insiders are continuing to give their best assessment of where things stand with the University of Michigan and Jim Harbaugh

If you're a Michigan football fan, the annual "Harbaugh-to-the-NFL" rumors are just part of the deal. From the moment he arrived in Ann Arbor back in December of 2014, rumors about his eventual return to the NFL were already part of the discussion. 

There didn't seem to be much to the rumors in years one through six, but this time feels a bit different. While there still isn't much to work with in terms of definitive answers, it does seem that those close to the situation are starting to feel confident in Harbaugh's return. 

The biggest threat to the marriage between Harbaugh and U-M appears to be the Las Vegas Raiders, with several reports indicating a mutual interest between the franchise and head coach. While that could still be the case, Raiders owner Mark Davis is also currently on the hunt for a new GM after firing Mike Mayock earlier this month. That decision is likely to have a major impact on what Harbaugh ultimately decides to do. 

Beyond the opening with the Raiders, several other prominent NFL head coaching positions are currently available - including the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Jaguars.  

