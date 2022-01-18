CBS Sports Predicts Jim Harbaugh's Future

Some Michigan can't fathom Jim Harbaugh leaving his alma mater for a job in the NFL. Others think it's possible, but still not probable. Others see him with more than a foot out the door and still others think he's as good as gone. Members of the media are doing everything in their power to figure out what Harbaugh is going to do, but nobody knows for sure. CBS Sports just put out an article predicting how each NFL team will fill its head coaching vacancy, and Harbaugh's name is on the list.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jim Harbaugh (Michigan HC)

The Raiders are searching for a new general manager after firing Mike Mayock, and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia just took this team to a playoff appearance. Bisaccia may end up getting the job, but the Raiders are interviewing general manager candidates and could move on from the interim coach too.



Vegas has a quarterback in Derek Carr and a playoff-caliber roster, making the job attractive. Owner Mark Davis paid Jon Gruden $10 million a year to be his head coach, and he'll be looking to make a big splash.



Enter Jim Harbaugh, who the Raiders will work diligently to get back to the NFL. Harbaugh is no stranger to success in the league, going 44-19-1 in four seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers won the NFC championship in the 2012 season and reached the conference championship game for three consecutive seasons (2011 to 2013), as Harbaugh compiled a .695 win percentage in the regular season -- fifth on the all-time list for coaches that have coached for four seasons. Harbaugh left for Michigan after the 49ers finished 8-8 in 2014, going 61-24 for the Wolverines and a Big Ten championship with a College Football Playoff appearance this past season -- yet is 0-3 in New Year's Six bowl games.



Harbaugh is the winner the Raiders seek, the coach Davis will drive a Brink's truck to in order to land him. Vegas may be the job that gets Harbaugh to leave his alma mater and return to the NFL, knowing he'll get all the resources he wants to win immediately.



The Raiders will court Harbaugh, and are the team in the best position to get him.

It definitely seems like Harbaugh is waiting on something, which I outlined earlier today, while we're all waiting to see what he and Mark Davis do. It feels really close to a 50/50 scenario, but I actually think things are aligning just right for Harbaugh to return to the NFL — call it 52/48 he's going to the Raiders in my mind.