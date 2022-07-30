Skip to main content

Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip

The Michigan Football program spent the last week touring around the state of Michigan, leading to some incredible team building experiences.

The Michigan Football program is finally back from an incredible trip around the beautiful state of Michigan, including stops in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Mackinac Island. We were fortunate enough to tag along with the team for several stops and did our best to capture it all.

Here are some of our favorites!

Flint (Mich.)

The team kicked off its state-wide tour with a stop in Flint for some community outreach work, including a stop at the Genesee Country jail and a kids fair at the Dort Event Center. 

InShot_20220721_181501851
36
Gallery
36 Images

Lansing (Mich.)

After a brief stop in Flint, the team headed over to enemy territory in Lansing (Mich.) for a tour of the Capitol Building. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

InShot_20220722_191622473
7
Gallery
7 Images

Grand Rapids (Mich.)

As the Wolverines continued their trip up the west side of the state, a stop at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum was a must. 

InShot_20220722_225543217
18
Gallery
18 Images

Muskegon (Mich.)

After touring several museums and places of historical significance, it was time to let loose at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon (Mich.). Players and coaches enjoyed various beach games, swimming and dinner at The Deck.

InShot_20220723_233414131
64
Gallery
64 Images

Indianapolis (Ind.)

While most of the team continued on their journey up the west side of the state, we followed a handful of guys down to Indianapolis for Big Ten Media Days. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was joined by DL Mazi Smith, TE Erick All, QB Cade McNamara and CB DJ Turner. 

InShot_20220726_143445221
38
Gallery
38 Images

Mackinac Island (Mich.)

Our final stop with the team was quite possibly the best, ending our journey on Mackinac Island. While some of the team spent most of the day relaxing by the pool at the Grand Hotel, others played golf or hopped on bikes for a tour of the island. 

InShot_20220730_103551095
47
Gallery
47 Images

InShot_20220730_103551095
Football

Shots From The Road: Some Of The Best Moments From U-M Football's In-State Trip

By Christopher Breiler25 seconds ago
donovan edwards jim harbaugh
Football

Recapping Michigan Football "Our State" Tour, Upcoming Fall Camp, Jim Harbaugh At Big Ten Media Days

By Brandon Brown12 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

The Five Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said In Indianapolis

By Brandon Brown20 hours ago
jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Know That They MUST Beat Michigan State In 2022

By Brandon BrownJul 28, 2022 10:44 PM EDT
jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Jim Harbaugh Weighs In On Quarterback Battle

By Brandon BrownJul 26, 2022 5:48 PM EDT
dj turner
Football

DJ Turner Tells Incredible Jim Harbaugh Story

By Brandon BrownJul 26, 2022 2:38 PM EDT
kevin warren
Football

Kevin Warren Talks Addition Of USC, UCLA To Big Ten

By Brandon BrownJul 26, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
junior colson
Football

Are There Six Linebackers In The Big Ten Better Than Junior Colson?

By Brandon BrownJul 25, 2022 1:07 PM EDT