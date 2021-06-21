Sports Illustrated home
A Day In The Life Of A Michigan Football Recruit

Needless to say, it's pretty fun being a high-profile college football recruit these days.
Have you ever wondered what it's like being recruited by a big time college football program like the University of Michigan?  

Thanks to Mario Eugenio, a highly-rated 2022 defensive end out of Clearwater (Fla.) Gaither High School, Michigan fans got a pretty good inside look into what the experience is like.  

The 6-4, 240-pound DE target took his official visit to Michigan over the weekend, kicking off the visit by checking into his hotel room - where he was welcomed by gift bags, sweet treats, and of course a wide-range of Michigan edition Jordan's.

After settling in, Eugenio then caught up with fellow big-time Michigan target Deone Walker - a 6-6, 340-pound defensive lineman out of Cass Tech who is also high on Michigan's wish list.  

Next up, Eugenio took part in a friendly game of paintball warfare with fellow Michigan recruits and members of the Michigan Football coaching staff.  

Once Eugenio was able to clean up and recover, it was time for perhaps one of the most important aspects of the official visit - visiting the facilities and putting on what is arguably the most iconic uniform in all of sports.

And of course, no recruiting visit to the University of Michigan is complete without stepping onto the field inside of the Big house.

By all accounts, Eugenio had a phenomenal experience in Michigan over the weekend and looks like he is finally ready to announce his decision.  Eugenio announced via his twitter account that he would be announcing his decision in just 14 days on Monday, July 5th.  As it stands today, Michigan is currently the favorite to land Eugenio's commitment - though he currently holds offers from other Power Five programs like Indiana, Oregon, Iowa State, Arizona State and Miami.

