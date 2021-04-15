FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Major Change To Michigan's Support Staff

To continue the offseason trend, Jim Harbaugh has made another big change to his staff.
Author:
Publish date:

Following a report from Sam Webb, Wolverine Digest has confirmed that Matt Dudek has resigned as Michigan's director of recruiting. Dudek has been at Michigan since July 2017 after spending some time at Arizona working for former U-M head coach Rich Rodriguez. 

Dudek will be replaced for former Michigan defensive lineman Courtney Morgan in a move that many, including Dudek, see as a good thing for the Wolverines.

"I'm excited for the Courtney move," Dudek said. "He's going to be really good."

Dudek is expected to take a similar job at Mississippi State, but will stick around Ann Arbor for the rest of the week in order to smooth the transition and set up everyone for success as people get used to their new roles and life without Dudek.

"It's really important to me that I do that," Dudek said. 

Since Dudek took over, Michigan has recruited quite well. Michigan's 2017 class was ranked No. 5 in the country, which was followed by the No. 22 class in 2018. In 2019 it was another top ten group with the No. 8 class in the country, followed by the No. 14 class nationally in 2020. During a very strange, COVID-affected cycle in 2021, Dudek helped secure the No. 10 class in the country, which included exciting freshmen JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards who are already on campus as early enrollees. 

