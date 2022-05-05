PHOTO: MSU's Obsession With Michigan Memorialized In Bowl Ring

In a social media post on Thursday, the Michigan State football program unveiled new rings celebrating their Peach Bowl victory over Pitt last season. Though it isn't all that strange to celebrate bowl victories with commemorative rings, it is definitely strange to put the score of an unrelated game on that same ring.

While one side of the ring celebrate MSU's 31-21 victory over Pitt in the Peach Bowl as you might expect, the other side of the ring celebrates MSU's victory over in-state rival Michigan. The inclusion of Michigan on MSU's Peach Bowl ring led to some hilarious takes on social media, with some folks in Ann Arbor claiming that it's further proof of MSU's "little brother" status within the state.