Jim Harbaugh's Son Describes Pops Perfectly

During Jim Harbaugh's Monday afternoon press availability, he was asked about Mike Sainristil's play as a defensive back by our own Chris Breiler. Harbaugh perked up as he does when asked about something positive that he legitimately cares about and proceeded to give a solid answer.

"Mike Sainristil has been playing really good and there’s a ton of growth. He’s starting," Harbaugh said. "And then there’s some learning experiences too, but it’s been very arrow-up. He's acquitting himself really good — better than you could anticipate — and even better than we hoped for.

"He gave up one in the game where he had outside leverage. He’s got to keep his outside leverage and he can’t go for that little stick move at the top of a route when he has outside leverage. But those are good, valuable learning experiences. The thing about Mike is he will learn from it. He will admit that’ll be a part of his game going forward and he’s never ever been an error repeater. Which is so valuable for any player."

But then, as Harbaugh often does, he took a quick detour into an area of speech that left the room a little confused and pretty entertained, a la George W. Bush.

"Make a mistake once that’s okay. Make a mistake twice, shame on you. Make a mistake once, shame on me, make mistake twice, shame on you. I know it’s the other way around. In football, I think it’s that way. In life, I think it’s the other way. In football I think it’s shame on me the first time, shame on you the second time. See what I mean?"

No...no we don't see what you mean, Jim. But that's alright, because even his own flesh and blood had to just sit back and laugh.