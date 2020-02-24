Michigan Could Be Looking At A Banner 2021 Recruiting Class

If the latest rankings update for the 2021 football recruiting class are any indication, this could be quite a class for the Wolverines.

The rankings we like to use on our site come from the 247 Composite, which uses an average of the three major recruiting network ratings -- 247, ESPN, and Rivals. This provides us a more holistic scouting approach.

And if the latest update of the 247 Composite is any indication, the 2021 recruiting class could be quite the haul for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan only has two commitments for that class so far, but both are highly-rated. Illinois Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a 5-star and the No. 16 overall player in the nation. Instate offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi is a 4-star and ranked No. 74 overall. The Wolverines didn't sign any top 100 overall prospects in 2020, but they already have two in the fold this cycle.

According to 247's Crystal Ball, Michigan is also "warm" for the following top prospects:

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell (VA), No. 27 overall

RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (MI), No. 33 overall

TE Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs (IA), No. 34 overall

OT J.C. Latham, Bradenton (FL), No. 35 overall

OT Landon Tengwall, Olney (MD), No. 43 overall

OG Rocco Spindler, Clarkston (MI), No. 47 overall

OT Garrett Dellinger, Clarkston (MI), No. 81 overall

CB Ishmael Ibraheem, Dallas (TX), No. 120 overall

RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati (OH), No. 155 overall

DE Aaron Armitage, Blairstown (NJ), No. 197 overall

DT Victory Vaka, Westlake Village (CA), No. 199 overall

OG Owen Prentice, Seattle (WA), No. 212 overall

RB Mar'Keise Irving, Country Club Hills (IL), No. 245 overall

LB Jamari Buddin, Belleville (MI), No. 264 overall

Furthermore, various reports across the recruiting news industry have Michigan heavily recruiting these top prospects:

CB Tony Grimes, Virginia Beach (VA), No. 6 overall

DT Damon Payne, Belleville (MI), No. 37 overall

DT Tywone Malone, Oradell (NJ), No. 50 overall

TE Brock Bowers, Napa (CA), No. 71 overall

OT Rayshaun Benny, Oak Park (MI), No. 123 overall

DE Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs (VA), No. 141 overall

TE Moliki Mataveo, Henderson (NV), No. 143 overall

WR Malcolm Johnson, Alexandria (VA), No. 165 overall

LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (TN), No. 182 overall

TE Louis Hansen, Needham (MA), No. 189 overall

DT Jay Toia, Simi Valley (CA), No. 192 overall

LB Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette (IN), No. 196 overall

C Raheem Anderson, Detroit (MI), No. 209 overall

CB Kalen King, Detroit (MI), No. 325 overall

That's 28 players that are at least 4-star prospects which Michigan is factor for (and there are others). Obviously, the Wolverines aren't going to sign all of those players, and likely less than half. Still, that's definitely a pretty good starting point for the 2021 class.

With spring practice set to start in a few weeks, recruiting will pick up considerably as prospects will be visiting. Then we'll get further clarification of the players Michigan is prioritizing, and the players prioritizing Michigan.