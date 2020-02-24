WolverineDigest
Michigan Could Be Looking At A Banner 2021 Recruiting Class

Steve Deace

If the latest rankings update for the 2021 football recruiting class are any indication, this could be quite a class for the Wolverines. 

The rankings we like to use on our site come from the 247 Composite, which uses an average of the three major recruiting network ratings -- 247, ESPN, and Rivals. This provides us a more holistic scouting approach. 

And if the latest update of the 247 Composite is any indication, the 2021 recruiting class could be quite the haul for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. 

Michigan only has two commitments for that class so far, but both are highly-rated. Illinois Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a 5-star and the No. 16 overall player in the nation. Instate offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi is a 4-star and ranked No. 74 overall. The Wolverines didn't sign any top 100 overall prospects in 2020, but they already have two in the fold this cycle. 

According to 247's Crystal Ball, Michigan is also "warm" for the following top prospects:

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell (VA), No. 27 overall
RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (MI), No. 33 overall
TE Thomas Fidone, Council Bluffs (IA), No. 34 overall
OT J.C. Latham, Bradenton (FL), No. 35 overall 
OT Landon Tengwall, Olney (MD), No. 43 overall 
OG Rocco Spindler, Clarkston (MI), No. 47 overall 
OT Garrett Dellinger, Clarkston (MI), No. 81 overall 
CB Ishmael Ibraheem, Dallas (TX), No. 120 overall 
RB Corey Kiner, Cincinnati (OH), No. 155 overall 
DE Aaron Armitage, Blairstown (NJ), No. 197 overall 
DT Victory Vaka, Westlake Village (CA), No. 199 overall 
OG Owen Prentice, Seattle (WA), No. 212 overall 
RB Mar'Keise Irving, Country Club Hills (IL), No. 245 overall
LB Jamari Buddin, Belleville (MI), No. 264 overall

Furthermore, various reports across the recruiting news industry have Michigan heavily recruiting these top prospects:

CB Tony Grimes, Virginia Beach (VA), No. 6 overall
DT Damon Payne, Belleville (MI), No. 37 overall
DT Tywone Malone, Oradell (NJ), No. 50 overall 
TE Brock Bowers, Napa (CA), No. 71 overall
OT Rayshaun Benny, Oak Park (MI), No. 123 overall 
DE Kelvin Gilliam, Highland Springs (VA), No. 141 overall 
TE Moliki Mataveo, Henderson (NV), No. 143 overall 
WR Malcolm Johnson, Alexandria (VA), No. 165 overall 
LB Junior Colson, Brentwood (TN), No. 182 overall 
TE Louis Hansen, Needham (MA), No. 189 overall 
DT Jay Toia, Simi Valley (CA), No. 192 overall 
LB Yanni Karlaftis, West Lafayette (IN), No. 196 overall 
C Raheem Anderson, Detroit (MI), No. 209 overall
CB Kalen King, Detroit (MI), No. 325 overall

That's 28 players that are at least 4-star prospects which Michigan is factor for (and there are others). Obviously, the Wolverines aren't going to sign all of those players, and likely less than half. Still, that's definitely a pretty good starting point for the 2021 class. 

With spring practice set to start in a few weeks, recruiting will pick up considerably as prospects will be visiting. Then we'll get further clarification of the players Michigan is prioritizing, and the players prioritizing Michigan. 

