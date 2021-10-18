Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan And Michigan State

    • October 18, 2021
    Kickoff Time Announced For The Wolverines And Spartans

    It's arguably the most highly anticipated matchup of the college football season to date, and college football fans can now plan accordingly.
    Folks in the state of Michigan have eagerly been waiting for an answer to one very important question: when are they going to play?

    The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines and No. 9 Michigan State Spartans are headed for a collision course on Oct. 30, likely meeting as two top 10 teams for the first time since the early 1960's. With so much anticipation surrounding the matchup, fans have been on pins and needles waiting to see when the two will kickoff from East Lansing. 

    The wait is now over.

    Michigan's game at Michigan State Oct. 30 will kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

