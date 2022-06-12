Is Tuck Comin?

The Spartans have gone all-in on NIL and have hit a bit of a hot streak on the recruiting trail as of late, but should Michigan fans be worried about what's happening in East Lansing?

As a Michigan fan, I find myself extremely conflicted in writing this. On one hand, I absolutely hate - and I mean HATE - the Michigan State Spartans. On the other hand, I can't help but look at what MSU head football coach Mel Tucker, 2-0 against rival Michigan, is doing on the recruiting trail and feel a bit nervous.

Over the last week, the Spartans have signed three four-star recruits - Jordan Hall (LB), Chance Rucker (CB) and Demitirus Bell (ATH). The latest round of commitments gives the Spartans a total of nine in the 2023 class - including six four-star recruits and three three-star recruits. Their latest success on the trail has put MSU's 2023 recruiting class at No. 14 overall according to 247 Sports. As a comparison, the Wolverines are off to a bit of a sluggish start with their 2023 class - an unexpected reality following a Championship season.

In addition to landing some high-caliber players who were also once considering rival Michigan, MSU has seemingly jumped head first into the world of NIL benefits for their student athletes, while Michigan still appears resistant to fully embracing its power. Just within the last week, Tucker (wearing a gold chain with a dog pendant) has been photographed hosting a large group of recruits inside of Spartan Stadium - posing with a Ferrari, G-Wagon and Bentley.

Though some may chalk it all up as silly antics by a grown man taking pictures in front of rental cars, the reality is that it seems to be working on the recruiting trail - and on the football field. So what type of impact, if any, will Tucker's latest success have on what's happening in Ann Arbor?

We discuss that and more in depth on this special Sunday episode of the Wolverine Digest Podcast: