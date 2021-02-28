JUST IN: Michigan Adds Veteran Quarterback Transfer

Michigan has added Texas Tech transfer quarterback Alan Bowman. The veteran quarterback spent three seasons with the Red Raiders and started eight games during the 2020 season - finishing the year going 150-232 for 1,602 yards and 10 touchdowns.

At 6-3, 215 pounds, Bowman joins a quarterback room that is inexperienced but extremely talented, most notably with returning starter Cade McNamara and highly-rated freshman JJ McCarthy. Last but not least, sophomore Dan Vilari is a legitimate dark horse to earn the starting QB role in Ann Arbor for the 2021 season.

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to bringing in transfer quarterbacks during his tenure at Michigan. He was able to get the most out of Iowa transfer Jake Rudock in 2015 and Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson in 2018-19, as both transfers earned the starting job at the University of Michigan. Though Bowman doesn’t figure to earn the starting role in 2021, he’ll certainly provide some much needed experience to a very young quarterback group.

With spring practice already underway, Bowman’s presence is sure to make an already interesting QB battle even more interesting.